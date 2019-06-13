St. Louis Blues Win the Stanley Cup, Beating the Boston Bruins 4-1

The St. Louis Blues clinched their first-ever Stanley Cup title Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins. The Blues went from the worst record in the NHL to winning the league’s championship title, beating the Bruins in Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston. Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly scored the opening goal for the fourth game in a row, while rookie Jordan Binnington blocked 32 shots. St. Louis reached the finals for the first time since 1970, coming out on top for 30 of their last 49 regular-season games. Coach Craig Berube, who took over after former Coach Mike Yeo was fired last fall, said his strategy is straightforward. “We just play a simple game,” he said during a break in Wednesday’s final game. “Get the puck in deep and work hard.”