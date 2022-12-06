St. Louis Cardinals TV Announcer Charged With Third DWI
‘PERSISTENT’
St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged on Monday with a felony count of “persistent” driving while intoxicated after clocking at least his third DWI arrest, authorities say. McLaughlin’s latest charge came after he was pulled over on Interstate 270 on Sunday. A Creve Coeur police officer said in court documents seen by the St. Louis Dispatch Post that McLaughlin had “intoxicants” on his breath, slurred speech, and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. McLaughlin said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions Sunday and told the outlet via text message: “No excuses.” “I’m dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family,” he added. A statement released by Bally Sports and the Cardinals on Monday said they were aware of McLaughlin’s arrest, adding: “We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment.”