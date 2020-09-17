Missouri Election Officials to Poll Workers: ‘Act Surprised’ if Voters Ask Why You’re Not Wearing Masks
COME AGAIN?
An email from election officials in St. Louis, Missouri instructed poll workers to “act surprised” if voters point out that they’re not wearing a face mask on Election Day, according to St. Louis Today. In the email, the St. Charles County Election Authority told workers that masks wouldn’t be mandatory on Election Day. “You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” the email read. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.” But Kurt Bahr, director of elections for the St. Charles County Election Authority, said it was all a misunderstanding and the email’s wording was misleading. “The goal is to say to ‘put the mask on without arguing and then move on,’” he said. He told St. Louis Today that poll workers would be required to have a mask visible on their ear or on a lanyard and would be required to wear it if a voter asks.