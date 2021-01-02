CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
St. Louis Had Most Murderous Year in Five Decades
BRUTAL
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis, Missouri, closed out 2020 with its highest homicide rate in five decades. The city recorded 267 slayings last year, or 87 per 100,000 residents; the last time it was that high was 1970. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that the homicide rate has risen each year for the last six but that experts think the various stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled an even bigger surge. “St. Louis sees a similar spike that we saw elsewhere, but what’s different is its starting level was already so high,” Richard Rosenfeld, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, told the paper.