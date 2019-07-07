CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
COMMUNITY ON EDGE
Five People Found Killed in St. Louis Apartment
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Five people were found murdered inside a St. Louis apartment on Saturday, and police are asking the public to call in with any leads on the killings. “Somebody out there knows what happened,” St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said at a press conference. “As you know, one homicide is too many. Any time we have a scene like this where it is what appears to be five victims of a homicide, it rocks a community.” Police have not yet identified the victims or disclosed any details on their gender or ages, but they were all described as adults. They were found by a sixth person who had been with them on Friday but left and come back.