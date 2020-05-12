White St. Louis Cop Is Super-Upset He Didn’t Get the Police Chief Job

Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Police Assistant Chief Lawrence O’Toole—who was temporarily running the department when his officers beat a black undercover officer during race-fueled protests—is claiming that he wasn’t promoted afterwards because he’s white. O’Toole is suing the city and the department, two years after he filed a complaint alleging the chief selection process was biased because he didn’t get the job. A citizen advisory board was created to select a new chief after the unrest in 2017, and John Hayden, who is black, was given the job, which he still holds. The city has not commented on the suit.