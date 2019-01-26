St. Louis Police Officer Allegedly Killed Colleague in Russian Roulette Game

An on-duty St. Louis police officer was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after shooting his off-duty colleague during a game of Russian roulette, local news station KMOV reports. Nathaniel Hendren is also reportedly charged with “armed criminal action” for shooting 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, and has yet to be apprehended by authorities. Police said Hendren, his police partner, and Alix met in Hendren's apartment early Thursday morning. Hendren and Alix allegedly started taking turns in a game of Russian roulette, at which point Hendren's partner left the room. According to police, Hendren's second shot towards Alix hit her in the chest. She later died after being taken to a hospital. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told KMOV that Hendren and his partner were not in their assigned districts at the time of the shooting. Hendren is still reportedly “being sought” by officials.
