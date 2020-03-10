St. Louis Polling Place Relocated After Man Goes on ‘Rampage’
A Missouri polling place was relocated before Tuesday night’s presidential primary after a man backed his car into the building, yelled threats, and poured water on workers and voting machines. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the unnamed man voted at Ward 22’s polling place, Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church, before returning in his car and hitting the church while he was driving in reverse. The man reportedly entered the building and started flipping tables and chairs, throwing water, and threatening to kill the eight people who were at the polling place. Those inside the building barricaded themselves in the church kitchen while calling police. “He just went on a rampage then,” Gary Stoff, Republican Director of the St. Louis Elections Board, told the newspaper. “We don't know what set it off.” According to police, the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after officials arrived on the scene. No one was injured by the incident, but police say they plan on charging the man. While the voting machines hit with water during the incident did not appear to be damaged, the polling place’s new location is using different machines as a precaution.