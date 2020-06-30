St. Louis Prosecutor Launches Probe Into Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters

Read it at The Hill
A St. Louis, Missouri, city attorney is investigating a white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators who marched into the gated community past their house toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson Sunday evening. “I am alarmed at the events that happened over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault. We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated,” Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said. The police had been investigating the occurrence as a trespassing incident, calling the couple the victims Monday. The couple claims they only drew their guns after seeing that protesters were carrying weapons.