Youth Football Coach Shot by Parent After Not Starting His Son
OVERREACTION
A youth football coach in St. Louis was shot multiple times on Tuesday by a parent upset over his son’s lack of playing time, the Associated Press reported. The coach, Shaquille Latimore, was hospitalized and told police that the shooter was “upset with him for not starting his son.” Daryl Clemmons turned himself into police custody and was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Wednesday. Latimore’s mother, SeMiko Latimore, spoke out about the attack on her son. “We’re supposed to be bringing these kids off the streets and teaching them what to do, what not to do. We’ve got all these kids traumatized because their coach was shot in front of them,” she said. “He could have easily hit one of those children.”