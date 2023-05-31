Louisville Mall Shooting Sends Shoppers Into a Panic
ACTIVE INVESTIGATION
One person was shot at Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday, according to police. The alleged shooter was taken into custody but it was unclear if there were any additional suspects. Officers told The Courier Journal that there was no longer an “active aggressor” at the scene. Police were still advising the public to avoid the area on Wednesday evening. “Currently St. Matthews Police is working an active investigation in the area of Mall St. Matthews. Please stay away from that area at this time,” the Louisville Metro Police Department, which is assisting the St. Matthews Police Department, tweeted at 3:10 p.m. ET. The condition of the victim is unknown, but officials said they were shot in the arm. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting took place in the mall, but WLKY observed caution tape around Dillard’s women’s store.