Man Arrested With Gas Cans at NYC’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral

A man was arrested after he tried to haul two gasoline cans, charcoal lighter fluid and two lighters into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday night, police said. The suspect is reportedly a 37-year-old resident of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, who may be emotionally disturbed. NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said the man claimed he was cutting through the church with a pair of two-gallon cans because his car was out of gas, but police inspected the vehicle and determined that was not the case. The man was not immediately charged and was expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, WABC reported.