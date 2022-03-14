Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With These Green-Tastic Deals

St. Patrick's Day isn't until Thursday (March 17), but plenty of our favorite brands and online retailers are starting the celebration early by launching tons of St. Patrick's Day coupons, deals, and even site-wide sales.

Whether you'll be celebrating with some Irish beer and treats or are just looking for another opportunity to save big ahead of spring, we've rounded up the best deals and coupon codes to use this week.

MyProtein: 45% off + Free Shipping with CODE: PATTYS45 through March 17.

Myprotein Whey Protein Powder Shop at Myprotein $

Office Depot: 20% off with CODE: DMX12 through March 19.

Kenneth Cole Computer Bag Shop at Office Depot $

VistaPrint: $20 off with CODE: 22SPRING through April 30.

Hanes: 17% off with CODE: LUCKY through March 17.

Hanes Luxe Collection Women’s Slouchy Jersey V-Neck Tee Shop at The CBDistillery $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.