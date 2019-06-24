Prep School Grad Owen Labrie Released From Jail in Sex-Assault Case

A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate in 2015 has been released from jail for good behavior. Owen Labrie, 23, began his sentence at Merrimack County’s jail just after Christmas, after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual-assault charges and endangering a child’s welfare. Labrie, a former student at St. Paul’s prep school, was acquitted of raping the female classmate as part of the so-called “Senior Salute,” an unofficial tradition in which upperclassmen allegedly attempt to hook up with younger students before graduating.

While Labrie had been due to serve the last 10 months of his sentence, he was released on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. “Owen is happy to be home with his family. He will be settling in and working on rebuilding his life,” his lawyers said in a statement to ABC News. “He’d like to thank the friends and family that have stood by him and supported him all these years.” Labrie was also convicted in 2015 of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, an offense that requires him to register as a sex offender.