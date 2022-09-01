This Watermelon-Scented Self-Tanner Keeps the Summer Vibes Going

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-tanners have come a long way since the days of off-putting chemical scents and the potential for turning a hideous orange hue that resembles a certain former president’s look (!!). Besides a healthy golden glow, a tan camouflages all perceived imperfections, making me feel more confident in the buff. Since you’re not going to a nude beach (let’s be real), self-tanner is the best way to get an all-over, healthy tan in the privacy of your home. My search for a natural-looking product ended with St. Tropez’s deliciously watermelon-scented gradual tanner. Getting bronzed while smelling like candy is now a thing.

I was intimidated by applying the tanner, so I got an application mitt for even spreading and to avoid stained hands. It took a few attempts before I felt like a pro, but once I got the hang of it, it was easy. The formula is super hydrating and absorbs quickly, making skin soft but not greasy. I really love the fresh watermelon scent, and it’s mild enough to not offend. I was amazed at both the very natural color it produced—literally matching my suntanned bits—and how naturally it faded as well. Tan lines, no more.

Some tips for success: exfoliate prior to application, moisturize regularly, and don’t cross your legs after using it (I made this mistake and had an uneven spot, but it faded in a few days). Since it’s a gradual tanner, the color is subtle but still noticeable. If you are concerned about matching your skin tone more precisely, St Tropez also offers shade-specific gradual tanners in Light/Medium or Medium/Dark. They also make a luxe serum just for the face, all cruelty-free and vegan. Keep summertime vibes going throughout autumn, or look like you just came back from Ibiza- either way, you’re golden!

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Firming Lotion Buy at Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Ulta $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

St. Tropez Luxe Tan Golden Glow Facial Drops Buy at Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

