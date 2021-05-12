Sheriff: 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Was Stabbed a ‘Horrific’ Number of Times
‘NOT AN ACCIDENT’
Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey was stabbed a “horrific” number of times, according to the sheriff investigating her death. “This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die,” St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told News4Jax. The medical examiner revealed Tuesday that Tristyn died from knife wounds. “I don’t wanna mention the number of times, but it is horrific. It is horrible,” Hardwick said. “And the word accident is nowhere involved in this case.” A 14-year-old boy who attended the same school as the victim, and who was seen on video with her at a recreation area shortly before the slaying, is charged with second-degree murder. The Daily Beast is not identifying him because prosecutors have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.