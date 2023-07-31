Stabbing of ‘Voguing’ Dancer in NYC Probed as Hate Crime

CHEAT SHEET
The NYPD has opened a hate-crime investigation into the stabbing death of a professional dancer who was killed in a gas-station fracas while voguing in his swimsuit, the New York Daily News reports. A witness told the newspaper that a group of Muslim men assailed O’Shae Sibley, 28, for dancing shirtless as he refueled in Brooklyn, sparking the fatal fight. Choreographer Kemar Jewel said he used Sibley frequently in his performances and that the victim was featured in a Lincoln Center exhibit. “He was goofy and funny and full of life and energy. And he always knew how to make people smile. I think that those are his best attributes—that he made everyone smile.”