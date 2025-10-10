Stabbing Outside Bono’s Hollywood Property

A person was stabbed outside a Hollywood Hills property linked to U2 frontman Bono. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the victim had been taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition. It added that a suspect had been arrested. The New York Post reported that one person has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had dispatched a fire engine and one ambulance. Bono is understood to be one of several investors in the property on the 7800 block of Granito Drive. The Irish musician also owns property in Ireland and is understood to have been out of the country at the time. No connection has been established between the 65-year-old and the incident, TMZ reported. The property Bono is involved in is understood to be a construction site still. TMZ reports the intention is for it to be sold after completion. The Daily Beast has contacted Bono for comment.