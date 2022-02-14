11 Stabbed in Seemingly Random Spree Across Albuquerque
BAFFLING
A man was arrested without incident after a bizarre series of stabbings along Albuquerque’s main thoroughfare on Sunday. Eleven people were injured at seven points along the city’s Central Avenue, authorities said, with two victims left in critical condition. The attacks “appear to be random,” an Albuquerque police spokesperson explained at a press conference, adding, “There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point.” A suspect who had been riding a BMX bike was apprehended with a large knife near him, according to New Mexico station KRQE. One man who was allegedly held up, though not injured, by the suspect told the Albuquerque Journal, “He was talking crazy, he was angry about something. As soon as he dropped the bike he pulled his blade out.”