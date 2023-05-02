Stabbing Spree Near UC Davis Campus Sparks Panic
AT LARGE
A suspect is still at large after a third stabbing in less than a week near the UC Davis campus in Davis, California. Law enforcement were left empty-handed Tuesday following an overnight manhunt for a man seen running from an encampment after allegedly stabbing a woman through her tent, police said. “Officers have concluded their detailed search of the downtown Davis area and were not able to locate the suspect,” the Davis Police Department said in a statement. “Officers will continue to heavily patrol the area... Please continue to be aware of your surroundings.” The victim is now in critical condition. The two prior stabbings in the area—one on April 27 and one April 29—were fatal. Authorities are still working to connect the crimes and find an assailant.