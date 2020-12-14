Stacey Abrams Announces Georgia’s 16 Electoral Votes for Joe Biden

Read it at Politico
Georgia cast its 16 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden on Monday, finally sealing his victory in the Peach State, despite President Trump and his party’s legal challenges. Stacey Abrams, one of the state’s Democratic electors—who gained national prominence for registering voters following her 2018 gubernatorial election loss—presided over the voting and received a round of applause after announcing Biden’s win. In a closed door meeting, GOP electors cast symbolic votes for Trump, despite the president losing the state by just over 12,000 votes, in order to preserve his long-shot legal challenges. Several other key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona all cast their electoral votes for Biden on Monday as well, one final procedural loss following a slew of legal losses for President Trump.