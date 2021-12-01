Stacey Abrams Is Running for Georgia Governor Again
‘ONE GEORGIA’
Stacey Abrams is running for Georgia governor next year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday. The move sets up a potential rematch between Abrams and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, whom she lost to by less than 1.4 percentage points in 2018. Since then, Abrams has established herself as a Democratic figurehead, largely credited with helping President Joe Biden and Georgia Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock secure the state last year. In a campaign video, Abrams kept focus solely on the state she hopes to lead. “Regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way or the forces determined to divide us, my job has been to just put my head down and keep working toward one Georgia,” she said. “Because in the end, we are one Georgia.” If Abrams is elected, she will be the first Black governor in Georgia’s history and the first Black woman to lead a state.