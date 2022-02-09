Stacey Abrams Apologizes for Maskless Photo Inside Classroom: ‘A Mistake’
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams apologized on Tuesday night for appearing maskless in a Decatur elementary school classroom. Abrams had posted a photo of herself smiling in front of masked students, which almost immediately led to accusations that she had violated the school’s mask policy. She’s just the latest Democrat to be accused of not practicing what they’ve preached about masking, even after she removed the photo from her Twitter account. Appearing on Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN on Tuesday night, Abrams, who is running for governor in a rematch of her 2018 race against Gov. Brian Kemp, said “because it was so much fun working with those kids, I took a picture and that was a mistake. Protocols matter and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that can be perceived as undermining that is a mistake, and I apologize.”