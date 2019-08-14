Stacey Abrams ‘Open’ to Being Vice President for Any Democratic Nominee

CHEAT SHEET
Stacey Abrams has said she’s open to being the vice-president pick for “any nominee” in the Democratic Party. In an interview with The New York Times, Abrams made it official this week that she won’t be seeking the presidency in the 2020 race. She came to national attention during her unsuccessful run for governor of Georgia last year, and has made clear she wants to spend the next year fighting voter-suppression efforts throughout the country. But asked if she would consider being the running mate of the Dem nominee, Abrams said she was “certainly open to other political opportunities.” Asked if those opportunities would include being vice president, she replied: “I would be honored to be considered by any nominee.”