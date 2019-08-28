CHEAT SHEET
NOT HAPPENING
Stacey Abrams Says She Won’t Run for Johnny Isakson’s Senate Seat
Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, said Wednesday that she does not intend to run for the seat that will be vacated by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who announced his resignation earlier in the day.
“Our thoughts are with Senator Isakson and his family,” she said through a spokesperson. “Leader Abrams’ focus will not change: she will lead voter protection efforts in key states across the country, and make sure Democrats are successful in Georgia in 2020. While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year.”
Abrams has resisted earlier efforts to cajole her into running for Georgia’s other Senate seat—up for election in 2020—but the news of Isakson's pending resignation led to more calls for her to consider a run.