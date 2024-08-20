This Satisfying Foot Peel Made My Skin Shed Like a Snake (in the Best Way)

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From picking my nose as a kid to picking at my skin as an adult, my fascination with satisfyingly gross things has never wavered. Once I became a beauty editor, I was exposed to more gross-ish things, from dermaplaning to pore-cleansing treatments. In fact, every time I get a facial, I ask the esthetician what surfaced post-extractions. Even though I take good care of my skin, you never know what’s been trapped in your pores for a month since the last appointment.

If I’m speaking your language right now, wait until you hear about the new Stacked Skincare Multi-Acid Foot Peel. Think of it as an elevated version of the famous Baby Foot peel from the 2010s. I’ve been a longtime fan of the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool, so I had high hopes for the brand’s aesthetician-developed foot peel.

This acid-packed solution offers three separate treatments, which result in deeply exfoliated yet nourished feet. The acids (including salicylic and glycolic) promote peeling, while allantoin nourishes, so you’re not left with a sensitizing reaction. The formula is accompanied by two reusable silicon booties to make the peel application more comfortable. The result? Snake skin-like shedding on both feet.

Stacked Skincare Multi-Acid Foot Peel Duo Before I get into more of the results, let me explain the process. I gave my feet a nice little soap scrub in the bath and dried them completely. Then, I shook the solution bottle and poured four capfuls of product into each bootie. From there, I slipped my feet inside and let them soak in the formula while going about my business. There’s zero pain or sensation—it just feels like your feet are doused in a cold serum. An hour later, I rinsed my feet and went to bed. Buy At Stacked Skincare $ 85

Don’t be alarmed if you don’t see results right away, as you’re not expected to see them until five to seven days after application. But once you do see the shedding, it’s peak satisfaction. At first, I just noticed little cracks in the skin, but the day after, major peeling started to occur. Pro tip: it’s not exactly a vibe when you’re sitting at a dinner table with a work colleague and notice your skin shedding right before your eyes, so plan accordingly!

The shedding is pretty intense for three days but dissipates on day four with slight peeling on rougher areas of the foot. I would avoid open-toed shoes for those three days unless you want to scare people. It’s also recommended to avoid applying lotion or other products to let the peel take hold. I used a bit of moisturizer on my feet on day four, and I don’t think it interrupted the peeling process at all.

Now that the peeling process is complete, my feet look noticeably brighter and softer. Certain parts still have a little toughness, but that’s why the $95 skin peel comes with three applications. The brand recommends using them monthly for best results, so I plan to repeat the process in four weeks. With the ongoing heatwave in Los Angeles right now, there’s no way I can settle for anything but open-toed shoes, and this foot peel has been a serious game-changer for sandal season.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: