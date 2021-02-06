CHEAT SHEET
Staff at Georgia Hospital Vaccinated 766 Family Members Over Eligible People
The Floyd Medical Center in Georgia allowed hospital staff to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for 766 family members regardless of whether they were eligible, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. CEO Kurt Stuenkel, who admitted his wife was among those to get a jab, said he thought vaccinating relatives was acceptable if the hospital had extra doses left over. The VP of the Georgia Hospital Association confirmed that a local public health official said the practice was acceptable. A Bloomberg calculation this week indicated it would take seven years to reach herd immunity worldwide at the current vaccination rate.