Staff of a Montana Health Department Quits Over Lack of COVID Support
FED UP
The entire four-person staff of a Montana county health department has quit in frustration, citing a lack of support from local leaders for anti-coronavirus efforts. Pondera County’s Health Director Nicki Sullivan wrote in a letter to the county commission that she was “heartbroken” to resign but could not continue without more money, help, and backing, the Great Falls Tribune reported. “Supporting and promoting public health in the time of a pandemic means that my leaders should be up to date on current recommendations and guidelines so that they can echo the messaging coming from the PCHD,” she said. “I am available to educate to fill the gaps, but I need support to be successful.” As COVID-19 cases reach new highs, health officers across the country have clashed with local politicians who oppose lockdowns and mask mandates.