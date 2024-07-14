Top Dem’s Staffer Fired After Out-of-Pocket Trump Post
KEEP IT TO YOURSELF
A staffer for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, was fired after making an inappropriate statement on Facebook following the assasination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday evening, Fox News reported. In one post, Jacqueline Marsaw wrote “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time oops that wasnt [sic] me talking.” The second read, “That’s what your hate speech got you.” In April, Thompson introduced the DISGRACED Former Protectees Bill, legislation that sought to remove Secret Service protection for convicted felons, to the Homeland Security Committee. He has not yet publicly addressed his former staffer’s comments, however, following the rally shooting, he said on X “There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”