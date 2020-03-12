U.S. Senate Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) closed her Washington, D.C., office this week after a staffer tested positive for the new coronavirus. In a statement, Cantwell’s office said the employee had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress and that other staffers in the office who show symptoms would be tested. It did not say whether Cantwell, 61, would be tested herself. So far, no Capitol Hill politicians have been diagnosed with the virus, although a number have self-quarantined because they had contact with an infected person at the CPAC convention.