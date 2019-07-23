CHEAT SHEET
BYE BYE
Orchard Staffers Accused of Racially Profiling Black Couple During Proposal Have Been ‘Replaced’
The company that runs a New York orchard where a black couple said security staff interrupted their proposal three times said Tuesday evening that the guards and the manager on duty that day have been “replaced.” “We recognize that we badly mishandled this situation and our team’s response was inexcusable,” the company that owns Angry Orchard, the Boston Beer Company, told The Boston Globe. “We’re deeply sorry that our guests were mistreated.” This comes after Cathy-Marie Hamlet claimed she and her fiancé, Clyde Jackson, were racially profiled by the guards at the Walden, New York, orchard. The guards allegedly accused Jackson, Hamlet, and their friends of stealing a T-shirt from the gift shop, and interrupted their festivities three times. When one of the guards told the others to call the police, Hamlet said she left in tears.