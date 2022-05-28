Stampede At Church Gathering Kills At Least 31 People in Nigeria, ‘Mostly’ Children

Read it at CNN
At least 31 people were killed in a stampede on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, where a crowd had reportedly gathered at a polo club to participate in a gift drive organized by a church. “During the process of distributing the gift items, there was a stampede due to overcrowding,” a spokesman for Nigeria's Civil Defense Corps told CNN,” adding that the “casualties were children mostly.” A state police spokesperson told the outlet that the chaos began when attendees tried to force “their way into the venue, despite the fact that the gate was closed.” Seven other people have been hospitalized.