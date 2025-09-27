A stampede at a rally Saturday for an Indian actor-turned-politician killed at least 36 people and injured 40 others in southern India, per the state’s health minister. Eight children were among those killed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, told The Associated Press. Tens of thousands attended the rally for Vijay in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The victims were deceased by the time they were transported to a hospital, the minister said. Vijay, who launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), last year, arrived hours late to a rally held outdoors in extremely hot temperatures, officials said. Subramanian has ordered an investigation into the tragedy. Vijay’s speech continued as at least 30 people fainted and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, officials told the Press Trust of India. After a brief halt, he eventually ended it after discerning an issue in a section of the crowd, the news agency said. “My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “unfortunate incident” was “deeply saddening.”