Stan Lee’s Former Manager Keya Morgan Arrested on Elder Abuse Charges

Stan Lee’s former business manager was arrested Saturday on elder abuse charges. Keya Morgan was arrested in Arizona on an outstanding arrest warrant after being charged in California earlier this month. Morgan’s felony charges include theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult, as well as a misdemeanor count that also alleges elder abuse. According to police, Morgan made more than $262,000 from autograph signing sessions Lee did in May 2018, and allegedly took the ailing Marvel Comics legend from his Hollywood Hills home in order to have “more control over Lee.” Morgan had no legal authority to act on the comic legend’s behalf. Lee’s daughter said in a request for a restraining order last year that Morgan was manipulating the mentally declining Lee, preventing him from seeing family and friends, and trying to take control of his business affairs. Morgan’s bail has been set at $300,000, and he will be extradited to Los Angeles to face the charges.