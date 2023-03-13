Stanford Apologizes to Trump-Appointed Judge for Speech Disruption

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
Stanford University has sent a letter of apology to a Trump-appointed federal appeals judge whose appearance on campus was disrupted by students and an administrator. “What happened was inconsistent with our policies on free speech, and we are very sorry about the experience you had while visiting our campus,” the college president and the dean of the law school wrote to Judge Kyle Duncan. “In addition, staff members who should have enforced university policies failed to do so, and instead intervened in inappropriate ways that are not aligned with the university’s commitment to free speech.”