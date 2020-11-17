Stanford Disowns Dr. Scott Atlas’ Order to ‘Rise Up’ Against New Coronavirus Measures
SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Stanford University has been forced to distance itself from one of its senior fellows, Dr. Scott Atlas, after the White House coronavirus task force member urged people to “rise up” against public health measures. Atlas, President Donald Trump’s favorite adviser on the pandemic, was criticized Sunday after he urged Michigan residents to “rise up” against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Atlas, a senior fellow at the school's Hoover Institution, has now been rebuked by his school. Stanford wrote in a tweet: “Dr. Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university's approach in response to the pandemic. Dr. Atlas's statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university.”