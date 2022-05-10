CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Yet Another Stanford Campus Noose Investigated as Hate Crime
UNMISTAKABLE
Read it at NBC Bay Area
Police are investigating yet another noose found on the Stanford University campus—the third in three years—as a hate crime. The noose was found hanging from a tree outside Branner Hall late Sunday night after a student reported it to authorities. A noose was found in 2019 near a dorm where high-school students from various ethnic backgrounds were being housed and twice in 2021 ropes thought to represent nooses were found near a walking trail on campus. “Any time you see a noose, it’s associated with lynching, which is a form of terror identified with Black people,” Ameer Hasan Loggins, a Stanford professor, told NBC. Police have not announced any leads in their investigation.