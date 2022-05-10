CHEAT SHEET
    Yet Another Stanford Campus Noose Investigated as Hate Crime

    Police are investigating yet another noose found on the Stanford University campus—the third in three years—as a hate crime. The noose was found hanging from a tree outside Branner Hall late Sunday night after a student reported it to authorities. A noose was found in 2019 near a dorm where high-school students from various ethnic backgrounds were being housed and twice in 2021 ropes thought to represent nooses were found near a walking trail on campus. “Any time you see a noose, it’s associated with lynching, which is a form of terror identified with Black people,” Ameer Hasan Loggins, a Stanford professor, told NBC. Police have not announced any leads in their investigation.

