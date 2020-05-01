CHEAT SHEET
Stanford Might Hold Fall Classes in Tents to Prevent Coronavirus
Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
Stanford’s provost said the university is considering holding classes in outdoor tents in the fall to prevent the recirculation of the new coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Persis Drell said on a video conference call that the move would “take advantage of the weather and the fact that being outside is quite beneficial to stopping the spread of the disease.” The school will reportedly make a final decision on reopening in June, and Drell said “absolutely nothing is off the table.” Colleges across the country, including Stanford, have closed their campuses for the academic and sent students home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. How best to proceed with the coming school year remains unclear.