Stanford Professor and Administrator Sue University Over Son’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
DUBIOUS DORM DRUGS
A Stanford professor and administrator have sued the university over the death of their son from a drug overdose in his fraternity. Eitan Weiner died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in a bathroom stall of Theta Delta Chi fraternity in January 2020 after taking counterfeit Percocet. Amir Weiner, associate professor of history, and Julia Erwin-Weiner, associate vice president, have filed a wrongful death suit against Stanford. They allege, “Even after discovering a controlled substance inside the fraternity house, neither Stanford, nor the fraternity took any meaningful action.” Stanford responded, “We do not agree with many of the allegations in the complaint, and we will defend the University against this lawsuit.” Between the two, the parents have worked for Stanford for more than 30 years, and their daughter graduated from the college in 2019.