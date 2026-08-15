Top College Calls BS on Trump Justice’s Self-Pitying Smear

A Trump-appointed Supreme Court justice claimed that a prestigious university was “off limits” to conservatives like him—but quickly got shut down.

Clarence Thomas, 78, suggested that places like Stanford Law School are unwelcoming to him. He made the remarks at a forum hosted by Hoover Institution, a public policy think tank at Stanford University.

“You know, I have never been to Stanford Law School,” he said. “Never been. That’s the reality. That’s the world we’re in. Because there’s certain places that are just presumptively off limits. This is the way it works.”

“I mean, I’ve been to Yale Law School, but that’s the way it works. And to say it isn’t is to lie, okay? So you don’t get [in], and even if you do, it comes with all this attendant animosity and negativity,” he continued. “In other words, to make it unpalatable. So this person, we’ll allow here, but this person’s views are unpalatable. Whereas if you’re agreed with, it’s sweetened up and it’s rose petals and, ‘This is presumptively the right idea.’”

Thomas claimed that the ideas of thinkers like the economist Thomas Sowell, who were critical in shaping his views, would never reach the younger generation if it wasn’t for YouTube. The forum centered around the legacy of Sowell, a prominent Black conservative intellectual.

“What these kids are getting is all that stuff [that] is not there,” he said. ”It’s just on YouTube. It’s available to everybody, and they get to make up their own mind. The five of them or whatever can sit together and decide whether they agree without all this negative trapping.”

But the high-ranking university was quick to call Clarence’s bluff.

“We would be honored to host Justice Thomas at Stanford Law School,” a Stanford spokesperson told Fox News Digital.