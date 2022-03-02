CHEAT SHEET
Stanford Women’s Soccer Star Found Dead on Campus
Katie Meyer, a 22-year-old college soccer star and senior at Stanford University, was found dead on Tuesday in an on-campus residence, university officials confirmed. Meyer was “extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” the Palo Alto-based school said in a statement. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits.” Meyer, a team captain and goalkeeper for the elite institution’s women’s soccer team, helped the university claim its third NCAA women’s soccer title in 2019. A cause of death has not been released in an effort to honor the family’s privacy, school officials said.