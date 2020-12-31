Boris Johnson’s Dad Says He’s Applying for French Citizenship as Britain Cuts Ties With Europe
EXIT FROM BREXIT
Britain will officially cut ties with the European Union on Thursday night, bringing its decades-long partnership to an end. But some aren’t ready to say goodbye (or au revoir) just yet—including the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Stanley Johnson, who used to be a member of the European Parliament and never backed the campaign to leave the EU spearheaded by his son, said Thursday that he’s in the process of applying for French citizenship so he can retain the benefits of being an EU citizen that his son’s government is stripping from people with sole British nationality. Speaking on French radio, the elder Johnson, whose mother was French, said: “I will always be a European, that’s for sure.” Boris Johnson was the public face of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum, and has since dragged Britain through the Brexit process as prime minister.