A Tale of Two Tumblers: The Stanley Quencher vs the Hydro Flask All Round Travel Tumbler

Who knew that water bottles (or hydration vessels, if we’re feeling fancy) would become so trendy? Not I. But here we are, running around with our emotional support water bottles like they’re fashion accessories. And just like any fashion accessory trend, these water tumblers go through popularity waves—we’ve had different shapes, sizes, brands, and features come into vogue and then slowly dissipate, but one that has gripped the public is the oversized tumbler made famous by Stanley—the Stanley Quencher.

Now, there’s a new fan favorite on the scene—the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler. Both the ubiquitous Stanley Qunecher and the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler will keep your beverage cold (or hot) all day, but each one has some key differences. Not sure which one to choose? Fortunately, I have compared the two water vessels (and yes, I own both) to help you figure out which one is better for you.

First, let’s talk size. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, the updated version of the Quencher released in August of 2022, comes in five sizes—14, 20, 30, 40, and 64 ounces. The 30 and 40-ounce sizes, however, are the ones that you’ve seen all around your social media feeds, and are also the ones that feature the easy-to-grip handle. (The 64-ounce also has a handle, but the two other sizes do not.) The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler comes in two sizes—32 and 40 ounces. Both the Quencher and the All Around Travel Tumbler fit into most car cup holders, sharing a similar-sized base for these two sizes (though if you’re looking for something smaller, sans handle, Stanley provides more options).

Both the Stanley Quencher and the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler have ergonomic handles, though I found the Hydro Flask to feel slightly better in my small hands. The screw-on lid of the Stanley has three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for chugging, and a full-cover top to prevent spills, with a little moveable piece that moves around the lid to create the three different positions. I love the versatility of the Stanley Quencher lid, though I found leaking to be a problem (primarily through the straw) when tipped. (Closed had very little leaking.)

The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler has a top that pops on and off, and the plastic straw is connected internally to the flexible straw top on the lid that can be sipped any which way (that pops out for cleaning). I found the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler to be leak-free, even with the straw inserted.

Stanley Quencher 40-Ounce H2.0 FlowState Insulated Tumbler Pros: A large variety of sizes and colors, with the option to personalize with monograms, photo engraving, and more for an extra fee

Comfort grip handle for easy grab-and-go and a three-position lid for sipping

Fits in most cup holders

The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: wide mouth for chugging, straw, and full cover top to prevent spills

Keeps liquid hot for up to seven hours, cold liquid cold for up to 11 hours, and ice intact for up to 48 hours

BPA-free

Powder coat finish to prevent fading

Made from 90 percent recycled stainless steel

Unlimited Lifetime warranty Cons: Leaking can be an issue (particularly with the straw) when tipped

Not microwave or stove-friendly Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce All Around Travel Tumbler Pros: No leaking issues—even with the straw

Flexible straw

No flavor transfer

Color Last™ powder coat to prevent fading

TempShield®️ double-wall vacuum insulation to keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for up to 12 hours or more

Keeps ice intact for up to 12 hours

BPA-free

Dishwasher safe

MyHydro customization tool is available, which lets you choose different colors for the base, body, flexible straw top, and lid.

Limited lifetime warranty Cons: Not microwave or stove-friendly Buy At Hydro Flask $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The 40-ounce Stanley Quencher is available in 20 colors, which you can also customize with a graphic, text, monogram, or even an image (that they work to engrave an outline of—see image below) for an extra fee. The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler comes in seven core colors, with customizable colors beyond that, thanks to their MyHydro customization tool, which lets you choose different colors for the base, body, flexible straw top, and lid. You can also add text engraving.

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with either tumbler (I have both for a reason), but if you have kids or pets who are constantly tipping everything on your counter, have accessibility issues in terms of straw usage (i.e., you need it to be flexible), have issues with screw-on lids, or just want to have a customizable color palette option, you might want to go for the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler.

If you’re looking for more sizes, want a non-straw chug option lid, want a photo engraving, or want to be able to fully close the lid, I suggest going with the Stanley Quencher. In any case, they both keep your cold drinks cold for hours—all day, really—and your hot liquids piping hot and cost about the same price for the 40-ounce size.

