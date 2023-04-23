WATCH: ‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Surprises Coachella With First Musical Performance in 7 Years
JUST FOR ONE NIGHT
Coachella’s Saturday night crowd was treated to a surprise when Zendaya emerged onstage for her first live musical performance since 2015. The Euphoria star actress joined singer Labrinth on “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” two tracks that appear on the HBO hit show. “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya wrote in an Instagram story posted following the set. “Thank you to [Labrinth] for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away.” Zendaya collaborated with Labrinth on several songs for the Euphoria series, with “I’m Tired” and “Elliott’s Song” scoring Primetime Emmy Award nominations.