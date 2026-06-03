Star Behind Grammy-Winning Disney Songs Dies After Stroke
Iconic R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died aged 75, just two days after suffering a stroke. “With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read. They confirmed he was “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him” when he died on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. As well as being a popular solo artist, Bryson enjoyed major success with duets. He scored a 1983 hit with Roberta Flack, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” Bryson also won two back-to-back Grammy Awards for Disney duets, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1992 and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle in 1993, from the movie Aladdin. Both movie themes also won Best Original Song, which was awarded to the songwriters. Bryon was due to play the Middle C Jazz Club in Charlotte, NC, on June 13 and 14, and had been performing as recently as last month. Bryson previously had a stroke in 2018 and was saved by his wife, who performed CPR for 20 minutes until help arrived. Bryson had been touring in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his debut album “Peabo,” released in 1976. He has a new album, “Grace,” recorded with Janet Jackson’s producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, that has yet to be released, as well as a memoir. His family said Bryson’s songs “carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”