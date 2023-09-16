Star Boxer’s Husband Dies During Her World Title Fight

CHEAT SHEET
Diego Arrua, the trainer and husband of boxer Sabrina Perez, died Friday night in Tijuana, Mexico, after suffering a heart attack during his wife’s world title fight against Australian Skye Nicolson. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana,” Sulaiman said. Arrua, 58, collapsed during Rounds 9 and 10 of his wife’s bout for the WBC Interim World Featherweight belt. Perez lost the fight by unanimous decision.