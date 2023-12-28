CHEAT SHEET
    French Star Chef Quits After Wild Hazing Claims Emerge

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Aurelien Largeau, a star chef in France, unexpectedly quit his job running the restaurant at the luxurious Hôtel du Palais in Biarritz, France, after a local outlet unearthed disturbing footage of a hazing ritual in his kitchen, Agence France-Presse reported. Local paper Sud Ouest reported that a kitchen hand had been tied naked to a chair for hours with an apple in his mouth as Largeau and others watched. A Hyatt spokesperson told AFP that the “incident does not reflect the values that we defend,” adding that “We have undertaken an investigation and taken the appropriate decisions.”

