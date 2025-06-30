Star Couple Reveals Gender of Third Child
Rapper Rakim Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky, hinted that he and his partner, nine-time Grammy-winning singer Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, are expecting a daughter. The news of the baby’s gender broke on the blue carpet of the Smurfs premiere in Brussels on Saturday. Co-host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier, asked Rocky, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” pointing out Rihanna’s prominent baby bump. The rapper responded by holding up a plush doll of Smurfette, the character voiced by Rihanna in the movie. “It is, man, it is, right here,” the rapper joked before hugging Frazier. Baby number three first made headlines when the couple walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Rihanna, 37, and Mayers, 36, already have two sons together: 3-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers—named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan—and 22-month-old Riot Rose Mayers. Mayers has expressed his desire to “raise open-minded children” and provide a normal life for them despite their parents’ extremely high profile.