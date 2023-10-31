CHEAT SHEET
James Harden Traded to L.A. Clippers in ‘Blockbuster’ Deal: Report
All-Star guard James Harden is leaving the Philadelphia 76ers for the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a “blockbuster” deal that’s been in the works since July, according to ESPN. Harden’s relationship with the 76ers has been openly contentious at times: In August, he was fined $100,000 for “indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” According to ESPN, the Clippers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev in exchange for Marcus Morries, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, and other draft picks. Harden, who was raised in Southern California, is reportedly “ecstatic” to join the Los Angeles team.