Star of Hit Netflix Series ‘Elite’ Dies at 41 After Collapsing on Beach

A star of the hit Netflix series Elite died on Sunday after reportedly going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on a beach in Spain.

Julian Ortega, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene in Barbate, Spain, after paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to revive the actor. Emergency crews were initially called to the beach over reports of a drowning victim, but nearby onlookers and lifeguard services confirmed that Ortega had collapsed on the shore, reported The Sun.

In reaction to Ortega’s death, Spain’s national union of actors released a statement sending their “most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends.”

Ortega appeared in six episodes of the first season of Elite in 2018. The series, filled with raunchy sex and frothy whodunnits, quickly became a breakout hit for Netflix, and helped launch the careers of actors Arón Piper and Manu Rios, among others. Ortega played the manager of the restaurant La Cabaña, where characters Nano (Jaime Lorente) and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla Guerrero) worked.

His acting credits span a number of other Spanish movies and TV shows; co-stars from a number of these projects were soon posting tributes to the actor on social media.

“I am broken with pain, dear colleague, wrote Spanish actor Fernando Tejero. “What a great actor and what a beautiful person you are, Julian Ortega… fly high, hugs to your father and mother.”

“A tremendous actor and a colleague of integrity, honesty and as good a person as his parents,” shared actress Silvia Marso in an Instagram post.